Health officials to give update on COVID in Colorado

DENVER — Three Colorado state health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in the state and take questions from the media during a virtual news conference Friday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) news conference is slated for 12:10 p.m.

The following people are expected to speak:

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander, CDPHE

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, CDPHE

Rachel Severson, MS, immunization section data analyst, CDPHE

Colorado has lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks, including the statewide mask mandate to fall in line with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that allows people who are vaccinated to forego masks in most situations.

There is still COVID-19 activity in the state, with more than 500 hospitalizations as of this writing and a seven-day average of 800 new cases per day.