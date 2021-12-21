Colorado governor to give update on COVID-19 response ahead of holidays

Tuesday's update comes as the omicron variant has caused concern due to its high transmisability.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 as the omicron variant is now said to be responsible for roughly 73% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S.

The update set for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon also comes as families and friends will be gathering across the country for the holidays.

Federal health officials said Monday that omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of infections in only one week.

Statewide, there are 1,086 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Dec. 20, and there have been an average of 1,467 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days.

Earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released holiday guidance that recommends the following for the holiday season:

Plan a gathering where everyone over the age of 5 has been vaccinated – and those eligible for a booster have received it.

Stay home if you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, are positive for COVID-19, or have had recent close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Wear a mask and practice physical distancing while shopping.

If you can, use curbside pick up for groceries.

Also on Tuesday, President Joe Biden is expected to announce plans to free rapid at-home tests and increased support for hospitals.