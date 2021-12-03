Colorado governor to give live update on state's COVID-19 response

Gov. Jared Polis' Friday news conference will be live streamed on the video player attached to this article.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is slated to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to share the latest updates on the state's fight against COVID-19.

Polis will speak alongside Scott Bookman, Colorado's COVID-19 incident commander. The briefing at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion will start at 12:30 p.m.

Multiple providers have canceled vaccine clinics due to a snowstorm forecasted to have a significant impact across the state.

Nearly 20% of Colorado's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the state. Last week, people over 60 and essential workers including grocery store workers became eligible for a place in line.

During an address to the nation on Thursday night, President Joe Biden called for every American to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

Polis has previously said that Colorado has the capacity to administer many more vaccines than it has, but it has been limited by the available supply.

The next phase of vaccinations is scheduled to begin on March 21. It opens up availability to people 50 and over, those 16 to 49 with one or more preexisting conditions and numerous essential workers.

The following phase involves the general public.