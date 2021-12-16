x
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis and Aurora mayor provide COVID-19 update

They're speaking Thursday morning from a vaccination site in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) are holding a news conference updating the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled for 9:15 a.m., Thursday from the Aurora Municipal Center vaccination site.

9NEWS is livestreaming the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.  

Exactly one year after the first Coloradans received COVID-19 vaccinations, Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE) reports the state surpassed 10,000 deaths due to COVID on Tuesday.

CDPHE also reported the state's third confirmed case of the omicron variant on Tuesday. The case involving a Jefferson County woman was detected through routine testing, and the state lab confirmed through genome sequencing.

On Dec. 2, Colorado's first case of the omicron variant was detected in Arapahoe County. A second case was found a day later in Boulder. 

Colorado was the third state to detect the omicron variant.

