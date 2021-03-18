State officials to hold news conference on COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts

Officials charged with responding to COVID-19 and the state's vaccination efforts will take questions from reporters on Thursday afternoon.

DENVER — Officials leading Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic are taking questions from the media Thursday afternoon and will provide an update on vaccination efforts and the virus’ activity in the state.

The news conference is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m. Thursday. 9NEWS will stream it on the video player attached to this article, via the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

The following officials are slated to take questions:

Dr. Eric France, the chief medical officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)

Scott Sherman, brigadier general of the Colorado National Guard and the director of the UCC Vaccine Joint Task Force

Dr. Emily Travanty, the director of the state public health laboratory

During a news conference earlier this week, Dr. Jon Samet, an epidemiologist and dean at the Colorado School of Public Health, said one in 350 Coloradans are currently infected with COVID-19 – a number far better than over the winter spike, but more than the one in 600 infected over the summer.

The state has opened up multiple mass vaccination sites, and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said the goal is for the general public to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by mid-April.

> Watch the video above for the latest update on COVID-19 guidelines in Colorado.

People over 50, those with at least one preexisting condition and multiple categories of essential workers will become eligible for a vaccine starting on Friday.