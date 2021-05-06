CDPHE to give live update on COVID-19 response, vaccinations

The updates are slated for 11:11 a.m. and will be streamed on the video player attached to this article.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is slated to give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to distribute the vaccine.

The virtual news conference is slated to begin at 11:11 a.m.

The following people are expected to speak:

- Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist

- Dr. Laura Klein, medical director for maternal-fetal medicine at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs

- Kate McIntire, deputy director of the State Vaccine Task Force

- Robert Werthwein, Ph.D, the director of the Office of Behavioral Health at the Colorado Department of Humans Services

As of this writing, 45.2% of Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 33.9% are fully vaccinated.

The number of herd immunity is believe to be at least 70%, health officials have said.

All Coloradans over the age of 16 are eligible to receive a vaccine, and Pfizer is expected to soon get emergency use authorization to distribute its inoculations to those between 14 and 16.

After months of scarcity, the supply of vaccines has begun to outpace demand, and efforts are underway to distribute doses to people who may be more hesitant about receiving the shot.

Hospitalizations in Colorado have risen to above 600 in recent weeks – a number below the highs during the winter third wave of COVID-19 in the state but well above last summer’s low plateau.

Previously, health officials said those hospitalizations are largely younger Coloradans who have not yet received a vaccine. During earlier surges, people over 70 accounted for most of the hospitalizations and deaths in the state, but this population is now largely protected by the vaccine.