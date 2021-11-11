When can Coloradans get a booster shot?

COLORADO, USA — To ensure that Coloradans are eligible to get a booster shot, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) signed an executive order last week declaring the state as 'high risk' for COVID-19 exposure or transmission.
This declaration makes every Coloradan who is 18 or older eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
These are the state's recommended time frames to get a booster shot:
Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna
- Six months after receiving a second dose of the vaccine
Johnson & Johnson/Janssen
- Two months after receiving the vaccine
State health leaders are urging anyone who is eligible to get a booster shot even though the recommendation is contradictory with CDC guidelines, which only recommend it for older adults and those at high risk.
The CDC's recommended time frames for each shot and the recommended booster vaccines for each can be found on their website.
What do you need to get your booster shot?
Vaccine recipients should have been given a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card that shows what COVID-19 vaccine they received, the date they received it, and where they received it. That vaccination card should be brought to booster shot vaccination appointments.
Where should I go to get a booster shot?
Many vaccine clinics listed on the Colorado mass vax website allow people to get a booster shot without an appointment, and many small pharmacies have appointments available to book by visiting their websites.
The CDC allows everyone to choose which COVID-19 vaccine they receive as a booster shot and they are available for everyone at no cost.
According to the CDC, if anyone asks for payment for access to a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s a scam. They recommend not sharing personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails promising access to a vaccine for an extra fee.
State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy presented data last week about the impact the booster could have on hospital capacity.
- If the current rate of adults receiving booster shots remains unchanged, the state will hit 2,258 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 1.
- If the state doubles the booster rate, hospitalizations will peak at 2,156 on Dec. 24.
- If 75% of residents 18 and older get a booster in the next month, hospitalizations will peak at 2,082 on Dec. 20.
