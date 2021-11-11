When can Coloradans get a booster shot?

Governor Polis signed an executive order last week declaring Colorado as 'high risk' for COVID-19 exposure or transmission to make everyone eligible for a booster.

This declaration makes every Coloradan who is 18 or older eligible for a COVID-19 booster.

These are the state's recommended time frames to get a booster shot:

Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna

Six months after receiving a second dose of the vaccine

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen

Two months after receiving the vaccine

State health leaders are urging anyone who is eligible to get a booster shot even though the recommendation is contradictory with CDC guidelines, which only recommend it for older adults and those at high risk.

What do you need to get your booster shot?

Vaccine recipients should have been given a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card that shows what COVID-19 vaccine they received, the date they received it, and where they received it. That vaccination card should be brought to booster shot vaccination appointments.

Where should I go to get a booster shot?

Many vaccine clinics listed on the Colorado mass vax website allow people to get a booster shot without an appointment, and many small pharmacies have appointments available to book by visiting their websites.

The CDC allows everyone to choose which COVID-19 vaccine they receive as a booster shot and they are available for everyone at no cost.

According to the CDC, if anyone asks for payment for access to a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s a scam. They recommend not sharing personal or financial information if someone calls, texts, or emails promising access to a vaccine for an extra fee.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy presented data last week about the impact the booster could have on hospital capacity.