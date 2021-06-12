Polis to give update on state's response to COVID-19

The Colorado governor will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. along with state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) at the briefing at 1 p.m. at the Governor's Residence.

The governor's update comes as 1,379 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado and the state's seven-day positivity rate was 8.62% as of Monday, Dec. 6.

Last week, Colorado detected its first cases of the omicron variant, in patients from Arapahoe and Boulder counties. The delta variant continues to account for all other cases in the state, as it has since August.

The omicron variant was confirmed in the United States on Dec. 1 and has been found in more than a dozen states.

As state leaders encourage more Coloradans to get vaccinated and receive booster shots against COVID-19, drive-through vaccination sites are open at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, Aurora Municipal Center and Arapahoe Community College.