Polis, state officials to provide update on COVID-19 response

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and other officials leading the state’s response to COVID-19 will provide an update on the pandemic during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Polis will be joined by:

Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)

Scott Bookman, incident commander with CDPHE

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s lead epidemiologist

This comes days after Centura Health turned away hundreds of people from the mass vaccination clinic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, after 11 patients who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness. On Thursday, CDPHE officials emphasized the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

The state is expected to drop its current color-coded dial for COVID-19 restrictions and will leave it up to individual counties and cities.

It also comes as the state has experienced a small increase in hospitalizations. The positivity rate, an important indicator as to whether enough COVID-19 testing is being done, has risen to a seven-day average of above 5%.

Jefferson County was one of the first metro area counties to drop a level on the COVID-19 dial, going from level blue to yellow this week, which meant reduced capacity at places like restaurants and gyms.

Meanwhile, roughly a third of Colorado residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone older than 16 is now eligible to sign up for an appointment.