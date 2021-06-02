State to announce details about Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship

The scholarship is meant to encourage young people between 12 and 17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and other state leaders will provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and announce the details of the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing.

Residents between 12-17 will be eligible for the scholarship prize if they've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The video above is about the announcement of a sweepstakes for residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine

The governor will also discuss the state's Power the Comeback Business Pledge program during the briefing set for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

He'll be joined by the following people during the briefing.

Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Higher Education

Pat Meyers, Executive Director, Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Tamil Maldonado, Co-Founder & VP, Raices Brewing Co

The scholarship is part of an incentive program funded from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to encourage Colorado residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was mentioned last week when the governor announced a statewide sweepstakes with five drawings of $1 million each. The first drawing is set for this Friday.

Anyone 18 and older who is a Colorado resident and has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered if the Colorado Immunization Information System has your records

