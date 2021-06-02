x
Coronavirus

State to announce details about Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship

The scholarship is meant to encourage young people between 12 and 17 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and other state leaders will provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and announce the details of the Colorado Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing. 

Residents between 12-17 will be eligible for the scholarship prize if they've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

>The video above is about the announcement of a sweepstakes for residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine

The governor will also discuss the state's Power the Comeback Business Pledge program during the briefing set for 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

 He'll be joined by the following people during the briefing.

  • Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Higher Education
  • Pat Meyers, Executive Director, Office of Economic Development and International Trade
  • Tamil Maldonado, Co-Founder & VP, Raices Brewing Co

The scholarship is part of an incentive program funded from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to encourage Colorado residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was mentioned last week when the governor announced a statewide sweepstakes with five drawings of $1 million each. The first drawing is set for this Friday.

Anyone 18 and older who is a Colorado resident and has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered if the Colorado Immunization Information System has your records

