Mass vaccination clinic opens Monday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Centura Health said the site will normally operate Wednesdays through Sunday as COVID-19 vaccine supply allows.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A mass COVID-19 vaccination site is set to open Monday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park with hundreds of doses administered four days a week, said Centura Health, which will operate the site.

The vaccination site was part of a partnership between health providers, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the office of Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado).

It will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays by appointment, as allowed by the vaccine supply. On Monday, Centura plans to administer 500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, followed by 1,750 Moderna doses each day on Tuesday and Wednesday, the health provider said.

Those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under the state's phasing guidelines can go to www.centura.org/vaccine to register and schedule an appointment.

The site near East 60th Avenue and Quebec Street in Adams County was one of three vaccination sites being operated by Centura Health through the state's Vaccines for All program. The other two are at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

Centura planned to open the site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Monday, no matter the weather. A winter storm was forecast to bring a few inches of snow to the Denver metro area from Sunday night into Monday.

The Broadmoor World Arena vaccination site opened on Wednesday, along with another site at the Grand Junction Convention Center in Mesa County.