Colorado handing over mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to counties

Two of the sites that will be affected are at Ball Arena and Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

DENVER — Colorado is handing over control over its six mass vaccination sites, including sites at Ball Arena and Dick's Sporting Goods Park, to the counties where the sites are located, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said on Monday.

The state will continue to administer doses at the Ball Arena site in Denver through Saturday. The site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Adams County will administer doses through Tuesday. It was unclear whether the sites will remain open under county control after those dates.

The state plans to transition to local providers for COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4, CDPHE said in a news release. Those include primary care physicians, pharmacies, hospitals and local public health agencies, mobile clinics and community-based partners.

A list of COVID-19 vaccine providers can be found here.

Twelve percent of all COVID-19 vaccine doses in Colorado have been administered at the mass vaccination sites, which comes to about 389,000 doses total. The state is shutting down the sites as Colorado becomes close to reaching 70% of adults being vaccinated, CDPHE said.

Details on each of the sites is below: