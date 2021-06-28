Colorado handing over mass COVID-19 vaccination sites to counties

DENVER — Colorado is handing over control over its six mass vaccination sites, including sites at Ball Arena and Dick's Sporting Goods Park, to the counties where the sites are located, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said on Monday.
The state will continue to administer doses at the Ball Arena site in Denver through Saturday. The site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Adams County will administer doses through Tuesday. It was unclear whether the sites will remain open under county control after those dates.
The state plans to transition to local providers for COVID-19 vaccinations by July 4, CDPHE said in a news release. Those include primary care physicians, pharmacies, hospitals and local public health agencies, mobile clinics and community-based partners.
Twelve percent of all COVID-19 vaccine doses in Colorado have been administered at the mass vaccination sites, which comes to about 389,000 doses total. The state is shutting down the sites as Colorado becomes close to reaching 70% of adults being vaccinated, CDPHE said.
Details on each of the sites is below:
- The Mesa County site transitioned to the Mesa County Public Health Office on June 12 and continues to administer vaccines. The site administered a total of 39,753 doses through the state site.
- The Larimer County site at The Ranch transitioned to local providers on Friday. The site administered a total of 60,657 doses. Individuals who have received first doses at The Ranch will be rescheduled for second doses within the existing Larimer County Public Health scheduling system.
- The El Paso County site at Broadmoor World Arena transitioned to local providers on Sunday. The site administered a total of 63,698 doses.
- The Pueblo County site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds transitioned to Pueblo County Public Health on June 14. The site administered a total of 44,434 doses.
- The Denver County site at Ball Arena continues to administer doses through July 3. The site has administered 91,492 doses as of June 27.
- The Adams County site at Dicks Sporting Good Park continues to administer doses through Tuesday. The site has administered 90,042 doses as of June 27.
