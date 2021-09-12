State health leaders to give COVID-19 update

Colorado's state epidemiologist and COVID-19 incident commander will hold a briefing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

DENVER — Colorado health leaders will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman, with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will hold the briefing at 2:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Herlihy said that CDPHE's wastewater surveillance system had picked up the omicron variant in Boulder County. She said that points to low community transmission of the variant, though CDPHE didn't yet know how many cases there might be in the community.

CDPHE plans to test specimens from PCR testing in Boulder County to get a clearer picture of transmission, she said. The variant seems to be more transmissible but causes less severe symptoms, according to early studies, Herlihy said.

Colorado detected its first cases of the omicron variant last week, in patients from Arapahoe and Boulder counties. The delta variant continues to account for all other cases in the state, as it has since August.

Herlihy also showed data gathered by CDPHE that showed those who get a booster dose are 2.4 times less likely to contract COVID-19 than those who haven't.

About 41% of Coloradans who are eligible for a booster of a COVID-19 vaccine have gotten that third dose. As more people get the booster, the data are expected to show a larger impact, Herlihy said.