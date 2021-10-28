x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Polis, CDPHE to give update Thursday on COVID-19 in Colorado

The governor will hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference with CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Eric France and others. Watch the briefing live here or the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts on Thursday afternoon.

Polis will be joined at the 2:30 p.m. news conference by:

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app. 

> DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE 

> DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE 

As of Wednesday, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Colorado was 8.9% and 93% of the state's ICU beds were in use, according to CDPHE.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said at a CDPHE briefing on Wednesday that the state has "a clear increase in cases statewide."

RELATED: Colorado sees 'clear increase' of COVID cases, health officials say

The age group with the highest increase in cases is between 5 and 11 years old, Herlihy said.

On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, to endorse kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. The panel said that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks.

RELATED: FDA recommends Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids younger than 12

In Colorado, public health leaders are working with local public health partners, pediatricians and health-care systems to prepare for this rollout.

After the FDA panel's recommendation, Polis released a statement about what the recommendation means for the children and families of Colorado. 

"Our youngest Coloradans will soon have a tool to protect themselves from this dangerous virus so they can enjoy in-person learning without fear and so they can safely visit their grandparents and friends," he said. "Child COVID-related hospitalizations are preventable once kids have the ability to roll up their sleeves and get the life-saving vaccine."

RELATED: Merck envisions billions from COVID-19 treatment sales

RELATED: $4 antidepressant shows promise against early COVID-19 symptoms; more study needed

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Vaccine   

In Other News

Ball Arena to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test