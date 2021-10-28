Polis, CDPHE to give update Thursday on COVID-19 in Colorado

The governor will hold a 2:30 p.m. news conference with CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Eric France and others. Watch the briefing live here or the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts on Thursday afternoon.

Polis will be joined at the 2:30 p.m. news conference by:

Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE);

Diana Herrero, deputy director of the CDPHE Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response; and

Dr. Lalit Bajaj, pediatric emergency medicine specialist and chief quality and outcomes officers at Children's Hospital Colorado.

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Colorado was 8.9% and 93% of the state's ICU beds were in use, according to CDPHE.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said at a CDPHE briefing on Wednesday that the state has "a clear increase in cases statewide."

The age group with the highest increase in cases is between 5 and 11 years old, Herlihy said.

On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, to endorse kid-size doses of Pfizer's shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. The panel said that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing COVID-19 in that age group outweigh any potential risks.

In Colorado, public health leaders are working with local public health partners, pediatricians and health-care systems to prepare for this rollout.

After the FDA panel's recommendation, Polis released a statement about what the recommendation means for the children and families of Colorado.