State leaders to provide COVID-19 update

COLORADO, USA — Colorado health leaders and members of the vaccine task force will provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

A briefing is set to take place at 3:05 p.m. and will include:

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Kevin Klein, director, Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Kate McIntire, deputy director, State Vaccine Task Force

Scott Sherman, brigadier general

The briefing comes as numbers continue their decline in the state with hospitalizations statewide below 500 as of Feb. 17. Additionally, 723,942 people have been vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine as of Feb. 18, and 321,826 have been vaccinated with two doses. Both vaccines currently authorized are about 95% effective and require two doses to achieve immunization.

CDPHE released an analysis Tuesday that shows an increase in long-term exposure to fine particle air pollution is generally associated with COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths at the neighborhood level in Colorado.

Initially, the team set out to look primarily at the relationship between fine particle air pollution and COVID-19 outcomes, accounting for possible confounding factors, but researchers found they needed more local pollution data to fully understand the relationship. However, significant associations between communities of color and COVID-19 outcomes stood out clearly.

“Centuries of structural discrimination in the U.S. housing system mean people of color and low-income populations often live near busy highways and industrial areas where pollution is worse," said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director. "The resulting disproportionate harm to these communities is documented in many studies.