Custer County Board of Health 'reaffirms' decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — In a meeting Wednesday, the Custer County Board of Health (CCBOH) unanimously reaffirmed their decision to lift all state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

The CCBOH has been involved in daily discussions with state officials since their initial vote regarding the restrictions on March 3, according to a press release from the board.

The Custer County Public Health Agency (CCPHA) will observe the health of its citizens daily and will meet with the CCBOH to frequently keep the county on course for returning to normalcy, the board said.

The CCBOH will work with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to monitor local health data and manage Custer County's to lift COVID-19 restrictions, according to the release.