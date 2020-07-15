Colorado education officials push for federal funds to address digital divide

More funding is needed to make sure all students have access to computers and the internet if remote learning is required due to the coronavirus.

DENVER — Colorado education leaders are pushing for more federal funding to help address the state's digital divide as the possibility of remote learning during the new school year looms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education and workforce development leaders are hosting a remote briefing at 10 a.m. and set to discuss how stimulus funding from Congress could address the state’s digital divide, and improve students’ ability to join online classes during the pandemic and speed the economic recovery.

>The video above is about the cost of remote learning for rural communities

The session is expected to last about 30 minutes and will include a Q&A session with Susana Cordova, Superintendent of Denver Public Schools; Rebecca Holmes, CEO of the Colorado Education Initiative; and Lee Wheeler-Berliner, Managing Director of the Colorado Workforce Development Council.

“The COVID-19 crisis has created an immediate need for the federal government to fund high speed internet access, laptops and WiFi hotspots for all students,” said Cordova. “Internet access is a necessity for students in Denver and across Colorado. Students and families who choose remote learning will rely on these resources for education, engagement with their teachers, and connection with their classmates.”

In May, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, which included $1.5 billion for schools and libraries to purchase devices such as tablets, laptops or WiFi hotspots for students. However, the U.S. Senate has not taken action on the legislation. Advocates are urging the U.S. Senate to increase related funding to $4 billion, which would help the nation come closer to bridging the digital divide.

More than 54,000 Colorado students in grades K-12 don’t have a laptop or desktop at home, according to a report from the Colorado Futures Center. More than half of those children live in households earning $50,000 or less annually. Without such access, it is nearly impossible for them to join their online classes and complete assignments.

Denver Public Schools, like many other districts across the state, plans to reopen schools for in-person learning. The district is also offering families the option to continue with a fully online program for those who prefer that option.

Those students will need the proper technology and access. In addition, there is a chance during the school year that any group of students may need to move to online learning if a case of COVID-19 is identified. They would also need to be prepared with the proper tools and internet access.