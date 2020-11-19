Colorado's educators unions to introduce new COVID-19 thresholds and metrics

DENVER — Colorado's largest education union and its affiliates will host a media briefing to introduce new COVID-19 metrics and thresholds.
The union is calling on Colorado school districts to adopt clear and easy-to-navigate criteria that will guide decisions about when students should attend in-person classes, online classes or any hybrid models.
Video above: How to help children cope with the return to remote learning.
The media briefing will be held virtually and is scheduled for 1 p.m., Thursday.
