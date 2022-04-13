Colorado expected to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, expert says

Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher spoke with 9NEWS about the measures people can take to protect themselves as hospitalizations and cases increase in parts of the U.S.

COLORADO, USA — Philadelphia recently became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases start to rise in some parts of the U.S.

Given the reports of increases, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher with Servicios de la Raza talked to 9NEWS about what measures Coloradans can take to protect themselves in case of another surge.

According to González-Fisher, Colorado should expect a rise in COVID-19 cases soon.

“Just look at our behaviors now," he said. "We’ve been having the opportunity to enjoy nice weather, going to the ballgame, going to the ballpark, large events in schools. We’re going to have graduations and all of those things, so that’s going to bring more gatherings of people, a lot of them unvaccinated, and this will create an increase in cases.”

Although there is no mask mandate in place in Colorado, González-Fisher said people should still use common sense and continue to take preventive measures.

"Face masks protect us. Social distancing protects us. And of course, getting a vaccine," he said.

Gonzalez-Fisher said Servicios de la Raza hosted a vaccine clinic last weekend at the Mexican Consulate, where masks are still required inside of the building, and the majority of people were no longer carrying them.

“Around seven out of 10 people, who were walking to get into the building, didn’t have a face mask on them or in their cars,” he said.

The organization was able to provide them, but Gonzalez-Fisher wants people to remember that it's still important to wear them indoors.

“If we don’t know the people that we’re gathering with, it’s better to wear a face mask if it’s an enclosed place,” he said.

Gonzalez-Fisher thinks the reimplementation of masks may occur in Colorado, but not at the same level as before.

“I’m sure it’s going to happen, although, not statewide,” he said.

Gonzalez-Fisher said local public health departments may be the ones handling them going forward.

What is Servicios de la Raza?

Servicios De La Raza, the state's largest Latino-serving nonprofit, is working to bring more COVID-19 resources and information to the community members in Colorado who are the most vaccine-resistant and hardest to reach.

In January, Servicios de la Raza and 9NEWS joined forces to present a bilingual weekly livestream segment every Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The weekly segments feature 9NEWS WATCH anchor Chris Bianchi and Gonzalez-Fisher, who helps answer our viewers' most frequently asked questions about the virus and the vaccine.

Viewers can watch the livestream segment in its entirety on all 9NEWS streaming devices including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel, online and on the 9NEWS app.

Vaccine clinics

The organization offers a vaccination clinic every Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at their office at 3131 W. 14th Ave. No appointment is needed, but they do encourage people to call and let them know that they’re coming. Their number is 303-458-5851.

On Thursday and Friday mornings, they also hold clinics at the Mexican consulate at 5350 Leetsdale Dr. #100. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.