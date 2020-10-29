More than 500,000 Coloradans have enabled the state's new COVID-19 exposure app

A new app allows users to receive a push alert notifying them about a possible COVID-19 exposure — and the next steps to take.

COLORADO, USA — Since Sunday, more than 564,000 Coloradans have enabled a new phone app aimed at alerting them when they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

That's according to Sarah Tuneberg, the state of Colorado’s lead for COVID-19 testing and containment, who said the number accounts for more than 15% of all smartphone users in the state.

CO Exposure Notifications is a voluntary service developed in partnership with Google and Apple that can alert users if they have been near someone who has been positively diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 25, Apple and Android users should have received a push notification about the service and how to opt-in.

Tuneberg answered some of our questions about how the new app works:

(Editor's note: Responses may have been edited for context and clarity)

9NEWS: How many people need to opt-in for the app to be effective?

Tuneberg: Research out of Oxford University indicates that adoption of exposure notifications at any level is beneficial at reducing COVID transmission. But obviously, the more people that opt-in the better. And this nearly 10% of Coloradans in just a few days is a huge win. It is wonderful news and it is a great sign of what is happening in Colorado

Does the app track your location? Do you know where more people are opting in?

Tuneberg: Exposure notifications does not do any tracking. It’s part of the privacy protection that we have within this app is that the technology never knows where you are and it never tracks your location. So no, we don’t know across the state where people are opting in or not.

What is considered an exposure?

Tuneberg: In Colorado, the parameters for exposure are those that are defined by the CDC. Your phone must be within 6 feet or less of another phone that has the service enabled for 15 minutes or more

How exactly does is it work?

Tuneberg: The way that the technology works is that these tokens, those random strings of letters and numbers, are exchanged between the phones and they are generated on a regular cadence and sent out no matter what.

If someone tests positive, are notifications automatically sent to everyone exposed?

Tuneberg: It’s not automated. So you would have to, as a person who tested positive, you again get an opportunity to opt-in or consent to the service, and you as that individual are the person who says ‘yes’ essentially to notifying the people's phones you’ve crossed paths with.

What does the exposure notification look like?

Tuneberg: The notification comes across and it says on this date, you might have been exposed to COVID. And then it links the individual to more information on CDPHE’s website on where to get tested, how to safely quarantine and how to get more information.

What do the early numbers tell you about the success of the app?