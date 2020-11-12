Here are the sites that will get the first vaccines shipped to Colorado

The state health department has identified 46 sites to get the first of the Pfizer vaccines and about 150 sites to get the first of the Moderna vaccines.

DENVER — The state health department on Friday identified the first locations across Colorado that will get the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines based on factors including geography and their willingness to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to other providers in their regions.

Most of the initial sites are hospitals and county public health departments, according to the list released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The state expects 46,800 doses in the first Pfizer shipment and 95,600 doses in the first Moderna shipment, CDPHE said.

Most sites will receive only a few hundred doses each from those first shipments. Only nine sites will get 1,000 or more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the CDPHE list.

People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more, such as emergency room workers and staff at long-term care facilities, will get first priority on being vaccinated. The state released its vaccine distribution plan earlier this week.

The state expects to get regular vaccine allocations from the federal government on a weekly basis, CDPHE said.

For the Pfizer vaccine, the initial allocation sites must have ultra-low temperature freezers to store, monitor and handle the vaccine, according to CDPHE. That requirement means most of the sites to get that vaccine will be hospitals.

The freezers maintain a temperature of -60 to -80 degrees Celsius. CDPHE said the state has purchased 10 ultra-cold storage units to help with more equitable distribution. Eight of those have been distributed, and the last two will be distributed on Friday, CDPHE said.

The Moderna vaccine, whose first shipment is expected to be distributed shortly after the first of the Pfizer vaccine, doesn't need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures. That will allow for a wider distribution, especially to rural areas, CDPHE said.

The Moderna list includes about 150 locations, many more of which are public health departments and Kaiser Permanente facilities.

According to CDPHE, here are the 46 sites that will get the initial allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and how many doses will go to each site:

Animas Surgical Hospital, 115 doses

Aspen Valley Hospital, 100

Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, 415

Children's Hospital Colorado, 4,875

Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center, 300

Colorado Plains Medical Center, 150

Delta County Memorial Hospital, 330

Denver Health Medical Center, 2,925

Foothills Hospital (Boulder Community), 975

Good Samaritan Medical Center, 975

Gunnison County Public Health, 300

Haxtun Hospital District, 50

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 345

Littleton Adventist Hospital, 600

Lutheran Medical Center, 975

McKee Medical Center, 230

Medical Center of Aurora, 375

Mercy Regional Medical Center, 360

National Jewish Health, 975

North Colorado Medical Center, 580

Pagosa Springs Medical Center, 200

Parkview Medical Center, Inc., 1,000

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, 1,950

Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center, 975

Prowers Medical Center, 175

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 10

Rio Grande Hospital, 50

Rose Medical Center, 300

Saint Joseph Hospital, 1,650

Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital, 115

Sky Ridge Medical Center, 975

Southwest Memorial Hospital, 300

St. Anthony Hospital, 975

St. Anthony North Health Campus, 975

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, 180

St. Mary's Medical Center, 675

St. Thomas More Hospital, 300

Swedish Medical Center, 1,950

UCHealth Greeley Hospital, 325

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, 500

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, 3,900

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, 580

University of Colorado Health Memorial Hospital Central, 3,900

University of Colorado Hospital Authority, 7,800

Vail Health Hospital, 875

Valley View Hospital Association, 215