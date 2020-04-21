EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Monday afternoon that he expects Eagle County to be the first in the state to reopen. Polis, in a live address, said he intends to be in Eagle County on Thursday or Friday for the announcement.

Polis praised the efforts of officials in the county for being able to reopen while also mentioning some of the local luminaries who have died from the virus, among them beloved entertainer Rod Powell, and hotelier Bob Lazier, who died Saturday.

“The most social among us were some of the first who were stricken down,” Polis said. “We lost some real iconic people in our state, that many people knew, and it’s really symbolically important that Eagle County was able to work hard, doing a great job, starting earlier than the rest of the state on county health orders, and now get to this place where, by the end of the week, they’ll be able to move forward.”

With Eagle County as an example, Polis said there will not necessarily be a statewide approach to reopening.

“We are thrilled with local counties going above and beyond the state in being able to reopen sooner, in a safe way,” Polis said.

> Read the full story at Vail Daily.

