Polis to provide update on state's response to COVID-19

The governor is slated to speak at 12:30 p.m. Watch it live here.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon – the first time he’s taken questions from local media since he announced a statewide mask mandate last week.

The news conference is slated for 12:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Residence. 9NEWS will stream the news conference on the video player attached to this article, via the 9NEWS app and on our YouTube channel.

Polis has gone from one to two news conferences a week due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Colorado. Though he had previously said he was against a statewide mask order, he changed his mind on Thursday.

Numerous largely conservative counties have since said they would not use law enforcement resources to enforce it.

Colorado’s mask order applies to indoor, public places. People 10 and under are exempt from wearing masks, as well as those with certain medical conditions.

Polis said businesses can report people who do not comply with trespassing.

The governor appeared on Meet the Press over the weekend. During this appearance, he criticized the national testing strategy and said he is working on getting the state’s results turned around locally.

"The national testing scene is a complete disgrace," Polis said. "Every test we send out to private lab partners nationally -- Quest, LabCorp -- seven days, eight days, nine days. Maybe six days if we're lucky. Almost useless from an epidemiological or even diagnostic perspective."

He also said the statewide mask mandate gives Colorado “clarity of message,” But that the state and country need to do better.