Gov. Polis to discuss Colorado’s COVID-19 vaccine plan at Friday news conference

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold a news conference Friday to discuss the state’s plan to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

The governor will be joined by three officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE): Executive Director Jill Ryan, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France and Interim Deputy Director Diana Herrero.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

This announcement comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Colorado, where positivity is inching closer to 5% and the seven-day average of newly-reported cases stands at more than 800.

Officials have cautioned continued vigilance with social distancing and hygiene efforts in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There is no timeline for when a vaccine will be available to the public.

Johnson and Johnson recently paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to an “unexplained illness.” Two other vaccine trials are also on hold.