Gov. Polis in quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19

The Governor's Office said Polis tested negative for the coronavirus Wednesday night.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor's Office released a short statement late Wednesday night announcing the quarantine.

Polis was tested Wednesday after learning of the exposure. The results of his test came back negative, the statement said.

The Governor's Office statement said Polis has begun quarantining according to guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The statement added that he is being closely monitored.

Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19

Watch for fever (100.4 degrees F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19

The governor will be re-tested in the coming days, the statement said.

The statement didn't say where Polis may have been exposed or by whom.

The governor held a virtual news conference earlier on Wednesday announcing the forming of a task force aimed at getting students back in the classroom by January 2021.