Colorado governor to provide update on state's COVID-19 response

Tuesday will be Polis' first coronavirus press conference since he extended a statewide mask mandate Saturday for an additional 30 days.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is set to provide an update on Colorado's COVID-19 response during a news conference on Tuesday.

Polis is scheduled to speak from the carriage house at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion starting at 12:30 p.m. He'll be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE).

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Tuesday will be Polis' first news coronavirus conference since he extended a statewide mask mandate Saturday for an additional 30 days, through Oct. 12. He said the mask mandate is part of the state's progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"The masks are working," Polis said on Friday. "We’re all frustrated with masks. I can’t wait for [the] mask requirement to be over and the fire ban to be over."

The order applies to anyone over the age of 10. People who have medical issues or disabilities that preclude them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.