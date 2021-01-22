Polis to provide live update on state's response to COVID-19

The governor will hold a remote news conference at 12:45 p.m. along with the executive director of the CDPHE and a strategic consultant.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will hold his second news conference of the week Friday afternoon in order to provide an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable members of the state's population.

He will be joined by Dr. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Rick Palacio, a strategic consultant to the governor.

The remote news conference is slated to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Earlier this week, Polis sent a letter to all COVID-19 vaccine providers asking them to hand out all the vaccines they have on hand instead of saving some to ensure second doses.

The governor said one-in-five people over the age of 70 should receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week. Polis has said the goal is for 70% of the people in this high-risk group to be vaccinated by the end of February.

Despite the fact he has encouraged providers to no longer store second doses, Polis said he was confident that everyone will nevertheless be able to get their two shots, despite issues he blamed on the federal supply chain.

At this point, Polis said the vaccination effort is a race against the more contagious U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus, which was detected in Colorado for the first time last month.

According to the most recent data from CDPHE, 5.4% of Colorado’s population has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.