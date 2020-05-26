Gov. Polis to provide update as restaurants, camps get ready to open

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. regarding the changes that take effect later this week to allow restaurants to reopen.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update Tuesday afternoon as restaurants across the state prepare to open for the first time since March under strict guidelines to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The safer-at-home public health order has been updated and extended and will allow restaurants to reopen to in-person dining on May 27 with 50% of the maximum capacity but they can not exceed 50 people, whichever is less. They are also encouraged to provide as much outdoor services as possible.

Polis will address restaurant openings and other changes in a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Once that briefing begins you can watch it inside this article or through the 9NEWS app.

"We are still a long way from returning to normal, but these updates are a step in the right direction because Coloradans are doing a good job so far limiting our social interactions. If we can continue staying at home as much as possible, wearing face coverings, and washing our hands when leaving the house, then we will be able to slow the spread of the virus while reigniting our economy. If not, it will cost lives, and the economic pain will also be worse," said Polis.

Bars will remain closed. Establishments that do not serve food will be evaluated in June. Read the full restaurant guidance here.

The updated public health order also directs the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to develop and issue guidance related to restaurants and summer camps.

Children's day camps and youth sports camps will be able to open on June 1. Residential overnight camps will be closed in June. Decisions for July and August overnight camps will be made in mid-June.

Children's residential camps that choose to operate as day camps must work with the Colorado Department of Human Services(DHS) and their local public health agency (LPHA) for approval. Day camps, including mobile, youth sports camps, and outdoor camps, must operate with restrictions and strong precautionary measures.

"I know this has been a very different school year than many students were expecting, and thanks to the success of our social distancing efforts so far, Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible. The risk, though less, is still very real, and it's up to families to make the best decisions that work for them," Polis said.

Private campsites opened on May 25 but could be closed by local county officials, but only after county commissioners consult with their local public health agency. They're also required to notify the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and CDPHE in writing. Campgrounds within state parks reopened earlier this month.