Here are all the Colorado grocery stores with COVID-19 outbreaks

14 grocery stores across Colorado have confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 according to CDPHE data.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released its weekly data showing COVID-19 outbreaks at businesses across Colorado, including grocery stores.

There have been 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among grocery store employees in the state, and 23 that are probable. Two employees at the Capitol Hill King Soopers have died, as well as two at a Walmart in Aurora.

Here’s a look at grocery stores with confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks:

Carniceria Leonela

3736 E, Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Confirmed staff cases : 4 (new this week)

Probable staff cases : 4 (new this week)

Carniceria Sonara

347 N. 1st Street., Montrose, CO 81401

Confirmed staff cases : 7 (no increase from last week)

City Market

400 N. Parkway, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Confirmed staff cases : 14 (no increase from last week)

Probable additional staff cases : 5 (no increase from last week)

Costco Wholesale

1471 S. Havana Street, Aurora, CO 80012

Confirmed staff cases : 7 (no increase from last week)

Probable additional staff cases : 4 (no increase from last week)

H Mart Westminster

5036 W. 92nd Avenu, Northview Shopping Center, Westminster, CO 80031

Confirmed staff cases : 9 (up one from last week)

King Soopers #19

3100 S. Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO 80227

Confirmed staff cases : 3 (new this week)

King Soopers #25

11747 W. Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton, CO 80127

Confirmed staff cases : 4 (no increase from last week)

King Soopers #29

1155 E. 9th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218

Confirmed staff cases : 13 (no increase from last week)

Confirmed staff deaths : 2

King Soopers #78

8126 S. Wadsworth Boulevard, Littleton, CO 80128

Confirmed staff cases : 4 (no increase from last week)

Mi Puebla Market – Aurora

15585 E Colfax Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011

Confirmed staff cases : 6 (no change from last week)

Probable staff cases : 1 (no change from last week)

Mi Pueblo Market - Thornton

9171 Washington Street, Thornton, CO 80229

Confirmed staff cases : 20 (no increase from last week)

Safeway

1425 S. Murray Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Confirmed staff cases : 4 (increase of two from last week)

Walmart

14000 E. Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012

Confirmed staff cases : 16 (no increase from last week)

Probable staff cases : 2 (no increase from last week)

Confirmed staff deaths : 2 (one death has been removed from the data since last week)

Walmart

707 S 8th Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Confirmed staff cases : 4 (no increase from last week)

Probable staff cases : 3 (no increase from last week)

Nursing homes continue to be the epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado.

Nursing homes

There are 3,855 confirmed cases and 651 confirmed deaths among residents, staff and attendees in healthcare facilities (like nursing homes or assisted living facilities) in Colorado. This is a rise of 40 deaths over last week.

That means at least 14% of confirmed statewide cases and 43% of statewide deaths happened in a healthcare setting.

Statewide, outbreaks have accounted for 6,425 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Colorado. At least 687 people have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis in 292 outbreaks across Colorado.