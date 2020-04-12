Colorado health officials place the state's first order for a COVID-19 vaccine

The state's health department requested 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in anticipation of emergency use authorization from the CDC.

COLORADO, USA — State health officials on Friday announced they have placed Colorado's first order for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) requested 46,800 doses from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) in anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Colorado's population makes up 1.69% of the U.S. population, meaning it will get 1.69% of the available vaccine due to federal government allocation guidelines, CDPHE said.

Colorado's vaccination distribution plan is still a work in progress.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine is a major turning point in this pandemic, and we will act as swiftly as possible to get it distributed once it is approved,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “We are working closely with local public health agencies, hospitals and other health care providers, pharmacies, and diverse community partners to distribute and administer the vaccine as equitably and efficiently as possible. Because of limited quantities, it will take several months to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it — so we need Coloradans to continue to take all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus.”

CDPHE said Pfizer plans to ship the first vaccine allocations to states within 24 hours of the FDA issuing an EUA. Colorado will begin administering the vaccine shortly after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) makes its recommendations for vaccine use.

The state will share when the vaccine arrives in Colorado. Due to safety and security precautions, the ultra-cold storage locations of the vaccine will be kept confidential.

CDPHE continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 vaccines and will provide regular updates on Colorado’s vaccination planning and distribution plans.