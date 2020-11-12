CDPHE opens new COVID-19 community testing sets

Colorado's health department is also hosting multiple testing events throughout the state.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) said more community testing sites for the novel coronavirus are opening throughout the state on Thursday.

CDPHE also announced testing events that will take place through Tuesday, Dec. 15.

CDPHE said there are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, along with dozens of locations offered by private providers that are free and do not require a doctor's note, identification or insurance.

Walk-ins are welcome, but CDPHE highly encourages pre-registering for testing through the correct link under the appropriate testing site.

> Video above: COVID-19 testing site at Water World extended through March 2021

Below is a list of the new testing sites:

Abraham Lincoln High School, 2285 S. Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80219

Open 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday though Friday

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"





Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"





Open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturdays

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"





Open 1 a.m. through 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"





Open 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Sundays

Visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click "Get My Test"

Below is a list of the testing events:

Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, County Road 34.5, Julesburg, CO 80737

Open 7:30 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11

Please visit curative.com and click “Get Tested Now”





Open 1:30 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11

Please visit curative.com and click “Get Tested Now”







9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11

Please click here to schedule a visit





9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Please click here to schedule a visit





9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13

Please click here to schedule a visit





12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14

Please click here to schedule a visit





12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15

Please click here to schedule a visit