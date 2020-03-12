State health leaders to provide COVID-19 update

An update on modeling related to the virus is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

DENVER — State health leaders will host an update Thursday afternoon to discuss modeling data related to COVID-19 in Colorado.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment(CDPHE), will be joined by Dr. Jon Samet from the Colorado School of Public Health for the briefing which is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m.

Thursday's call comes a week after the Thanksgiving holiday and we could start to see an impact on that data from that event where many people traveled or attended gatherings to mark the holiday. The full extent of the impact won't likely be known for another week, according to health officials.

Earlier his week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, joined Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) for a briefing.

"The numbers were already going up," he said. "Instead of thinking in terms of the Thanksgiving holiday, and then the Christmas holiday as two separate events, I think we're going to be looking at 30 or more days of a period of time of precarious risk."

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus have reached nearly 1,900, according to the latest numbers from CDPHE.

The seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 11.9%, according to CDPHE, which is well above the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.