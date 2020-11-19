x
Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE:Summit County and state health officials to discuss ski resort plans

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Summit County Public Health (SCPH) are holding a call to review measures that may be appropriate for ski resorts to operate safely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

SCPH said the local government will discuss COVID-19 health issues surrounding skiing during the call, and that the meeting would likely be followed by a decision about protocols.

Summit County moved to level red on the state's COVID-19 dial on Wednesday.

CDPHE said ski areas can still operate, but there will be no indoor dining allowed. Outdoor dining and take-out are still allowed.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 3 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app. 

