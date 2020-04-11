WATCH LIVE: Colorado health officials provide update on COVID-19

State health officials provide an update on COVID-19 during an 11:10 a.m. briefing on Wednesday.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is providing an update Wednesday on COVID-19 as the state's positivity levels and hospitalization rates continue to be a concern.

The 11:10 a.m. briefing is being held virtually. State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France and Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health Dr. Jon Samet are expected to give an update on the virus in the state and take questions from the media.

9NEWS is live streaming the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The briefing comes as COVID-19 cases in Colorado continue to to spike.

As of Tuesday, there are 814 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 8.92%, according CDPHE.