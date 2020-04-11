x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Colorado health officials provide update on COVID-19

State health officials provide an update on COVID-19 during an 11:10 a.m. briefing on Wednesday.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is providing an update Wednesday on COVID-19 as the state's positivity levels and hospitalization rates continue to be a concern. 

The 11:10 a.m. briefing is being held virtually. State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France and Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health Dr. Jon Samet are expected to give an update on the virus in the state and take questions from the media. 

9NEWS is live streaming the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app. 

> DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE 

> DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE 

The briefing comes as COVID-19 cases in Colorado continue to to spike. 

As of Tuesday, there are 814 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate increased to 8.92%, according CDPHE.

RELATED: Does weather affect the spread of the coronavirus outside?

RELATED: COVID-19 community testing sites in Denver seeing long lines, high demand

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLocal stories from 9NEWS 