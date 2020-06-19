WATCH LIVE: Colorado health department, tourism office to give coronavirus update

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., and it will be streamed live on the 9NEWS website and app.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado officials are scheduled to provide an update at 1:30 p.m. on the state's response to COVID-19 during the Colorado Unified Command Center's weekly meeting.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and Cathy Ritter, director of the Colorado Office of Tourism, will answer questions from reporters.

> This event will be streamed live on the 9NEWS website and app.

Gov. Jared Polis announced on Monday that Colorado was moving to a new round of safer-at-home guidelines that eased more restrictions.

As the state guidelines change, City and County of Denver agencies are beginning to reopen, and on Friday, all the city's dog parks will open, along with Denver DMV locations, the Clerk and Recorder's Office and other facilities.

Vail Resorts announced Thursday that five Colorado resorts will open in the coming weeks with limited operations.