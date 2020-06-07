Colorado receives 1,742 vials of emergency COVID-19 drug remdesivir

The remdesivir comes from the federal government, which also provided Colorado with PPE and other supplies.

DENVER — The state of Colorado has received 1,742 vials of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, which will be used to treat 290 COVID-19 patients at 10 hospital systems across the state, according to a news release from the Colorado State Joint Information Center (JIC).

The remdesivir comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Strategic National Stockpile. Remdesivir is the only drug that has shown benefit during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The drug interferes with the coronavirus’s ability to copy its genetic material. In a U.S. government-led study, remdesivir shortened recovery time by 31% — 11 days on average versus 15 days for those given just usual care. It had not improved survival, according to preliminary results after two weeks of followup; results after four weeks are expected soon.

Here are the Colorado health systems that have received remdesivir:

Banner Health: 81 vials

Centura Health: 396 vials

HealthONE: 225 vials

Boulder Community Health: 24 vials

St. Mary Corwin Pueblo: 36 vials

Denver Health: 100 vials

SCL: 309 vials

UCHealth: 391 vials

Children’s Hospital of Colorado: 168 vials

Vail Valley Medical Center: 12 vials

The federal government has also distributed additional personal protective equipment (PPE) to Colorado.

According to the JIC, PPE was distributed to 34 Colorado counties. Here’s a breakdown of the supplies that were distributed during the month of June:

8,875 N95 [FEMA]

1,880 KN95 [FEMA]

15,850 surgical masks [FEMA]

3,960 face shields [State of Colorado]

174,399 gowns [State of Colorado]

45,850 gloves [FEMA]

28 Bottles of Sanitizer [State of Colorado]

1,565 thermometers [FEMA]

46 temperature stations [Taiwan Donation]

This information was released as data shows a slight uptick in Colorado COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to the latest data on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) website, one hospital expects to have a PPE shortage in the coming week.

At this point, zero hospitals anticipate having ICU bed shortages.