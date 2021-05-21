How grieving Coloradans are helping those in India during the nation's COVID surge

As COVID-19 cases slowly start to drop in India, the deaths continue to impact families in Colorado.

DENVER — As COVID-19 cases slowly start to drop in India, the deaths continue to impact families in Colorado during what some doctors are calling the world's worst outbreak.

Broomfield restaurant owner Madhoo Seth has been in India since early May. She wanted to be by her brother's side as he fought COVID-19.

Last week, the battle ended.

"I lost my brother," she told 9NEWS. "COVID killed him."



Seth's brother was 41. She will now spend the next few weeks making arrangements and living out his dream: raising funds to send his son to culinary school.

Meanwhile in Denver, education is something Dr. Saketh Guntupalli is also striving for.

The UCHealth oncologist has spent the last few weeks telling Coloradans about the serious state India is in.

"We all need to think globally but act locally," he said.

Guntupalli approached leadership at UCHealth and was able to get donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) from multiple departments at the system’s hospitals and Anschutz Medical Campus.

The hospital also donated supplies from its reserve stock.

"So, we sent out first grouping of goods that went out last Friday and it's just getting on the ground in India," he said. "So just being a good global citizen is incredibly important in a very interconnected world."

Dr. Comilla Sasson is taking advantage of that interconnected world as well by helping those in India from her home in Colorado.



"I was able to make some connections and now I'm working on a telemedicine platform that allows people to get free access to COVID-19 care," she said.

Care is something Sasson's family in India knows all to well. As she recognizes the most recent scientific achievement, a vaccine, she does so with a heavy heart.

For the family member that was too leery to get vaccinated, she hopes others reconsider.



"It pains me to think I wasn't able to get that message to my aunt," she said as she fought back tears. "So, what can we do now? The next step is to try and tell people, look, this is important, this will save lives, this will save your family members' lives."

