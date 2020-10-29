Inmate dies after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in Cañon City

The 58-year-old inmate at the Fremont Correctional Facility died on Oct. 27 after being in the hospital since Oct. 14.

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — An inmate most recently housed at the Fremont Correctional Facility in Cañon City died this week after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The 58-year-old man, whose name was not released by the Department of Corrections (DOC), was moved to a Cañon City hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and then moved to the Littleton Adventist Hospital.

He died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the DOC said.

According to the DOC, the Fremont Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Under Phase III operations, inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period, outside of using the restrooms or showering. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units. The inmates have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail.

An online COVID-19 dashboard from the DOC shows that there have been 398 positive test results at the facility. This would be the first death.

The only facility with more positive cases is the Sterling Correctional Facility where three people died after contracting the virus. No other deaths were reported, according to the current data.

The DOC said it has been conducting regular staff testing over the last several months and also conducting inmate surveillance testing in order to identify and quarantine those who are positive to mitigate the spread of the virus within the facilities.