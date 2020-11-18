State health officials to provide update on COVID-19, exposure notifications

The Colorado Joint Information Center will be holding an update Wednesday morning.

DENVER — The Colorado State Joint Information Center (JIC) will hold a media availability to provide an update on COVID-19 and exposure notifications.

The update is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. Wednesday morning.

>Video above: Numerous counties moving to 'severe risk' level on state's COVID-19 dial



Presenting during the update will be COVID-19 Incident Commander for Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Scott Bookman, State Epidemiologist for CDPHE, Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Special COVID-19 Advisor for CDPHE, Sarah Tuneberg.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.