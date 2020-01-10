Colorado labor department provides update on unemployment

Labor officials provided an update Thursday morning.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) provided an update today on the latest unemployment numbers in the state.

During the Thursday briefing, CDLE reviewed initial claims numbers through Saturday, Sept. 26.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits declined last week to a still-high 837,000, evidence that the economy is struggling to sustain a tentative recovery that began this summer.

The Labor Department's report, released Thursday, suggests that companies are still cutting a historically high number of jobs, though the weekly numbers have become less reliable as states have increased their efforts to root out fraudulent claims and process earlier applications that have piled up.

Overall jobless aid has shrunk in recent weeks even as roughly 25 million people rely upon it. The loss of that income is likely to weaken spending and the economy in the coming months.

A $600-a-week federal check that Congress provided in last spring's economic aid package was available to the unemployed in addition to each state's jobless benefit. But the $600 benefit expired at the end of July. A $300 weekly benefit that President Donald Trump offered through an executive order lasted only through mid-September, although some states are still working to send out checks for that period.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.