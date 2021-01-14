Labor officials to provide updates on new system, fraud

CDLE will host a briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss a recent increase in fraud claims and a new unemployment website system.

COLORADO, USA — With fraudulent claims on the rise and a system upgrade in the works, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will host an update Thursday morning.

During the call, which is set for 10 a.m., labor leaders will address UI claims, fraud and the new system implementation.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

CDLE reported Thursday that 14,123 regular initial unemployment claims were filed the week ending Jan. 9, which was adjusted down to account for fraudulent activity within regular initial unemployment (UI).

More than 40,000 UI claims were filed for the week ending Jan. 2, CDLE said previously, and blamed that high total on fraudulent claims. The agency said due to fraud claims the numbers for the last weeks have revised downward.

Week ending Dec. 19: 18,121

Week ending Dec. 26: 16,660

Week ending Jan. 2: 25,178

Going forward, CDLE said Thursday, they'll adjust regular UI initial claims data for fraudulent activity, and publish revisions to prior weeks, when necessary.

> The video above is about fraudulent claims.

This month, CDLE launched a new system, called MyUI+, which replaces two previous systems: the MyUI Claimant and the PUA Online system. It was originally supposed to launch early last year but was postponed due to the unprecedented claims during the coronavirus pandemic.

It officially launched on Jan. 10 and only those who have regular state unemployment claims can use it to request a payment. CDLE said other functions within the system are being released in phases and that the ability to file a new state claim could be released this week.

The system doesn't currently allow for payments for PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), CDLE said.

Federal pandemic benefits expired Dec. 26 and the state received federal guidance on the PUA and PEUC programs late last week and is working on the requirements and system reprogramming, CDLE said.