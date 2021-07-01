Lieutenant governor receives COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

Dianne Primavera was administered the vaccine Thursday at UCHealth's University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

DENVER — Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Primavera was administered the vaccine at UCHealth's University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.

Primavera is over 70 and is also a four-time cancer survivor, the governor's press secretary confirmed.

She was joined by Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer and geriatrician for the hospital.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said Wednesday that by the end of February, 70% of Coloradans over age 70 will be vaccinated for COVID-19.

He made the comments during a briefing where state leaders also provided more details about how people in the age group can access the vaccine.

"We do ask people to be patient," said Dr. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). "Everyone who is eligible will not be able to receive one right away."

Currently, the state is receiving about 70,000 vaccines per week. There are an estimated 187,000 people in Phase 1A, which includes high-risk healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes about 1.3 million people.