Polis extends mask order for another 30 days

"The masks are working," Polis said. "We’re all frustrated with masks. I can’t wait for [the] mask requirement to be over and the fire ban to be over."

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday extended a statewide mask mandate for another 30 days, through Oct. 12.

He said the mask mandate is part of the state's progress in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"The masks are working," Polis said on Friday. "We’re all frustrated with masks. I can’t wait for [the] mask requirement to be over and the fire ban to be over."

The governor's executive order had been set to expire Sunday, Sept. 13. Polis originally put the mandate in place at midnight on July 17. On Aug. 12, he extended it for 30 days.

> Video above: A look at Gov. Polis' executive orders related to the pandemic.

The order applies to anyone over the age of 10. People who have medical issues or disabilities that preclude them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.

People who refuse to wear a mask in required areas could face civil or criminal penalties, such as being prosecuted for trespassing. If a business doesn’t comply, it risks losing its license.

However, the current order was amended to say individuals performing "life rites" are exempt from the face-covering mandate while a life rite is being performed. “Life rites” include wedding ceremonies, graduations, funeral services, baptisms, bris ceremonies and other religious ceremonies, the governor's office said in a news release.

The Colorado Supreme Court on Aug. 28 denied a petition filed late Thursday night to declare numerous public health orders, including the statewide mask mandate, unconstitutional, according to court documents.

The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed late on Aug. 26 by Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville (R-Douglas County) and Michelle Malkin, a conservative political commentator.