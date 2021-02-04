Statewide mask mandate extended for 30 days, with exceptions in some counties

Some modifications have been added for counties that are in Level Green on the state's COVID dial.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's statewide mask mandate has been extended through early May; however, some modifications have been added for counties with low COVID-19 rates.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) announced Friday that the mask order would be extended for an additional 30 days beginning Saturday, April 3.

> Video above: Colorado's statewide mask mandate likely to be over in mid-April according to Polis

Under the modified executive order, people will be required to wear masks at the following places statewide:

Schools (including extracurricular activities)

Child care centers

Indoor children’s camps

Public-facing state government facilities

Congregate care facilities

Prisons

Jails

Emergency medical and other healthcare settings

Personal services and limited healthcare settings

In counties that are currently in levels other than Green on the COVID dial 3.0, masks will also be required in all public indoor settings when 10 or more unvaccinated people or people of unknown vaccination status are present.

Counties that are at Level Green on the state's COVID dial 3.0 only be required to enforce masking at the places listed above.

“We fought hard to get Colorado kids back in school successfully, and we’re not going to jeopardize Colorado’s return of in-person learning by changing the mask policy this school year,” Polis said in the release.

During a press conference on Monday, Polis had said he was likely to extend the mask order for about two weeks before handing over control to local jurisdictions.

“We’re likely to have about a two-week extension of that mask order to get us to the point where we more formally devolve the authority,” the governor said when asked about the mask mandate during a news conference.

At least two local public health officials requested he keep the statewide mask mandate for now.

There are currently 31 Colorado counties at Level Green, the release says.