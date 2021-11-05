Gov. Polis to update the state's mask wearing order

The news conference comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to provide an update on the state's mask mandate, a day after the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) announced relaxed guidelines for face coverings.

>Video above is from a May 11 news conference where Polis announced the Pfizer vaccine would likely available for 12-15-year-olds over the weekend.

The state will be updating its mask order to follow CDC guidance, a spokesperson with the governor's office said on Thursday.

The update comes as several Metro area counties plan to move to Level Clear this weekend, which means there will be no restrictions on capacity.

The counties include:

Adams

Arapahoe

Boulder

Broomfield

Denver

Jefferson

Denver County health leaders said they plan to release additional details on the shift to Level Clear Friday. Mayor Hancock is hosting a briefing at 2:30 Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors, in crowds, and in most indoor settings. The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

