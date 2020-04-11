Colorado named national standard for addressing COVID-19 in nursing homes

Nursing homes in Colorado have lower COVID-19 rates than the national average, said AARP’s Nursing Home Dashboard, analyzing data through Sept. 20.

COLORADO, USA — AARP recognized Colorado as a national model for addressing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in an announcement Wednesday.

Colorado’s rates of COVID-19 in nursing homes are significantly lower than the national average according to AARP’s Nursing Home Dashboard, analyzing data through Sept. 20.

>Video above: Colorado health officials warn of a steep rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The data found that Colorado has had one case of COVID-19 per 100 nursing home residents, compared to 2.6 cases nationwide. Colorado also had 0.17 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents versus the 0.48 average and 0.9 staff cases versus the 2.5 average.