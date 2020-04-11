Colorado named national standard for addressing COVID-19 in nursing homes

COLORADO, USA — AARP recognized Colorado as a national model for addressing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in an announcement Wednesday.
Colorado’s rates of COVID-19 in nursing homes are significantly lower than the national average according to AARP’s Nursing Home Dashboard, analyzing data through Sept. 20.
>Video above: Colorado health officials warn of a steep rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The data found that Colorado has had one case of COVID-19 per 100 nursing home residents, compared to 2.6 cases nationwide. Colorado also had 0.17 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents versus the 0.48 average and 0.9 staff cases versus the 2.5 average.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly challenging for seniors living in nursing homes,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “While we are still fighting this virus, it is heartening to know that our Residential Care Strike Team is now being used as a national model.”
