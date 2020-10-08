Colorado’s non-coronavirus ‘excess’ deaths continue to mount

An unusually high number of deaths that weren’t classified as COVID-19 deaths have occurred at the same time.

DENVER — Since deaths due to the novel coronavirus began being tabulated, an unusually high number of deaths that weren’t classified as COVID-19 deaths have occurred at the same time.

Colorado hasn’t been spared by the ongoing trend, with hundreds of noncoronavirus “excess” deaths, on top of the state’s more than 1,736 deaths due to COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks and publishes the figures, estimates that as of July 25, there have been between 238 and 1,082 noncoronavirus deaths above what was statistically expected in the state.

The “excess” deaths are calculated by the CDC using normal mortality patterns applied to each state’s population. Anything above the upper threshold of a 95% confidence interval around the expected deaths is considered “excess.”

It would be normal to expect deaths to be either above or below the 95% confidence interval 5% of the time, or one out of every 20 weeks. But the number of deaths have only been above the expected range, not below, and nine times out of the year’s 30 weeks tracked so far.