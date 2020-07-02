CENTENNIAL, Colo. — As more cases of coronavirus are discovered, a Centennial-based non-profit organization is stepping up efforts to help combat the virus.

Project C.U.R.E. is about to ship off another round of medical supplies to Wuhan, China, the city that is at the center of the outbreak.The supplies include masks and medical suits.

The organization and its partners "have continually monitored the coronavirus outbreak and have offered support to numerous partners in China," according to a press release from the group.

“Anytime there’s an outbreak like this, it’s disaster relief,” said Project C.U.R.E.’s vice president of operations and logistics Kristofer Anderson. “We’re responding to a kind of sudden and unplanned outbreak.”

The first round of shipments are directed toward doctors and nurses in Wuhan, according to Anderson.

“Once the doctors get sick that adds another complication: fewer people to help treat all the sick,” Anderson said.

The virus has killed more than 600 people in China including the doctor who first warned of the outbreak in December.

“When you work with population densities as high as we have in China and then an outbreak that’s breaking so rapidly, it’s up to people around the world to get the help that’s needed,” Anderson said.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a press briefing earlier this week that China urgently needs medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles.

Two chartered planes are bringing more than 500 American evacuees back to the U.S. from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak. They will stay in quarantine at air bases in Texas and Nebraska.

Colorado still has no confirmed cases of the virus, but tests are pending for four patients.

To donate or get involved with Project C.U.R.E.’s efforts, e-mail Micah McDonough at micahmcdonough@projectcure.org or 720-490-4021.

