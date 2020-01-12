Colorado passes virus aid; GOP fails to trim Polis authority

The special session legislation aims to provide limited state relief to businesses, students and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

DENVER — DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature is plowing ahead on special session legislation to provide limited state relief to businesses, students and others affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats have overcome Republican objections to the scope of the aid and GOP attempts to limit the Democratic governor’s ability to decree public health orders.

>Video above: First day of special session deals with COVID-19 relief bills

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed bills to direct $5 million to help residents to pay utility bills; $50 million to assist landlords and tenants; and $100 million to the governor’s office for use in the public health emergency.

The bills were immediately taken up by the House.

