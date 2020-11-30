People weakest link for apps tracking coronavirus exposure

Kaiser Health News reports the system works only if a lot of people buy into it.

DENVER — Builders of smartphone apps that detect exposure to the coronavirus have ensured that only people with verified COVID-19 cases could trigger an alert.

They also planned for privacy, making the app features as bare-bones as possible. But as more states roll out smartphone contact-tracing technology, other challenges are emerging. Namely, human nature.

Kaiser Health News reports the system works only if a lot of people buy into it. But people will buy into it only if they know it works.

Only about a dozen U.S. states, including Colorado, have launched the smartphone feature, which sends users a notification if they’ve crossed paths with another app user who later tests positive for COVID-19.